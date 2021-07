Category: World Published on Thursday, 08 July 2021 07:38 Hits: 7

Olympics organizers may ban spectators if Prime Minister Suga imposes a state of emergency. Australia's New South Wales recorded its highest caseload this year despite a lockdown in Sydney. Follow DW for the latest.

