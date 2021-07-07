The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

A prophecy fulfilled: French actor Tahar Rahim on his ascent at Cannes

Category: World Hits: 0

French actor Tahar Rahim took his first steps on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in 2009 for Jacques Audiard's "A Prophet", a film that would catapult him to critical acclaim. Since then, he's built up a string of impressive roles both in France and further afield. Rahim returns to the Riviera this year as a jury member. He sat down with FRANCE 24 to tell us about playing a Guantanamo detainee in his latest film "The Mauritanian", alongside Jodie Foster.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/encore/20210707-a-prophecy-fulfilled-french-actor-tahar-rahim-on-his-ascent-at-cannes

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version