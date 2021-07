Category: World Published on Wednesday, 07 July 2021 22:05 Hits: 1

England will play in their first major tournament final for 55 years after coming from behind to beat Denmark 2-1 after extra time in front of a delirious 65,000 crowd at Wembley in Wednesday’s Euro 2020 semi-final.

