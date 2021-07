Category: World Published on Wednesday, 07 July 2021 22:33 Hits: 0

South African former President Jacob Zuma turned himself in to police on Wednesday to begin 15 months in jail for contempt of court, the culmination of a long legal drama seen as a test of the post-apartheid state’s ability to enforce the rule of law.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210707-south-africa-s-former-president-zuma-turns-himself-in-for-15-month-prison-term