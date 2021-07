Category: World Published on Thursday, 08 July 2021 06:40 Hits: 2

A musical film, "Annette", starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard as lovers caught in an ominous relationship, kicked off the Cannes movie competition on Tuesday. The film's lead actress Marion Cotillard talks to France 24 about everything from celebrity and climate change to feminism.

