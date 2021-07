Category: World Published on Thursday, 08 July 2021 06:20 Hits: 2

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's health ministry said on Thursday it had proposed new travel curbs and tighter restrictions in high-risk areas to contain COVID-19 cases, as the country reported a daily record of 75 deaths from the coronavirus. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/07/08/thai-authorities-propose-tighter-curbs-as-covid-19-deaths-climb