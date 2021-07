Category: World Published on Thursday, 08 July 2021 07:26 Hits: 2

SEREMBAN: Seventeen children were abused on average in a day in the first four months of this year, says Datuk Seri Rina Harun. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/07/08/rina-harun-seventeen-children-abused-in-a-day-from-jan-april-this-year