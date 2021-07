Category: World Published on Wednesday, 07 July 2021 19:32 Hits: 1

Belarusian dissident journalist Roman Protasevich appeared to resurface on Twitter on Wednesday (Jul 7), less than two weeks after being moved to house arrest, and denied suggestions that he had been tortured by the authorities.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/belarusian-dissident-arrested-in-plane-grounding-appears-to-resurface-online-15175258