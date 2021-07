Category: World Published on Wednesday, 07 July 2021 21:20 Hits: 1

Tunisia has proposed the UN Security Council push for a binding agreement between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt on the operation of a giant hydropower dam within six months, according to a draft resolution seen by Reuters on Wednesday (Jul 7).

