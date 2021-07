Category: World Published on Wednesday, 07 July 2021 22:34 Hits: 2

A weakened but resilient Tropical Storm Elsa drenched northern Florida and southern Georgia with heavy rain on Wednesday (Jul 7), killing at least one person near the state line and threatening to maintain tropical storm intensity until it reaches New England.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/tropical-storm-elsa-soaks-florida-georgia-at-least-1-dead-15175616