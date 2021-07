Category: World Published on Wednesday, 07 July 2021 23:08 Hits: 3

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday warned Hungary to reverse course on its controversial LGBTQ law, as pressure mounts on Brussels to cut EU funding to Budapest.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/eu-warns-hungary-to-fix-anti-lgbtq-law-or-face-action-15174042