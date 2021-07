Category: World Published on Wednesday, 07 July 2021 23:42 Hits: 3

LONDON: A group of British lawmakers urged the government to take tougher action against China on Thursday (Jul 8) over its treatment of minority groups, including a partial Winter Olympics boycott and cotton trade ban. In a report following a months-long inquiry, the parliament's foreign affairs ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/uk-china-uyghur-muslim-genocide-ban-boycott-15177798