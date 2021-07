Category: World Published on Wednesday, 07 July 2021 23:52 Hits: 3

WASHINGTON: Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman said he held "a great meeting" on Wednesday (Jul 7) with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in which they explored strengthening US-Saudi ties and reviewed regional developments. Prince Khalid, the brother of Crown Prince Mohammed bin ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/saudi-arabia-us-meeting-blinken-khalid-bin-salman-15176568