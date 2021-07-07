Smithsonian to honor NYC nurse who was the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccination

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 07 July 2021 23:30 Hits: 2

Countries worldwide are taking initiative to honor people who played key roles in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Last month, a crowd at the first Wimbledon game of the year cheered on individuals who helped fight the coronavirus including a vaccine developer. This week, President Joe Biden announced that the first person in the U.S. to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the country would not only be awarded but honored with her hospital scrubs, vaccination card, and the badge she wore on the day she received her first dose displayed at the COVID-19 exhibit in the Smithsonian Museum of American History, CBS News reported.

In December, Jamaican immigrant Sandra Lindsay was the first person in the nation to receive an FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine. At the time she told reporters that she volunteered to take the shot because she wanted to “lead by example” and share the idea of hope. As a result of her courage, she was awarded the "Outstanding American by Choice," an award from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services during a ceremony granting citizenship to a diverse group of immigrants.

According to Biden, the award recognizes naturalized citizens who have made "significant contributions to our country.” Biden noted that Lindsay "represented the very best of us all."

"Over the past, and I don't believe this, 30 years—she doesn't look 30 years old—she's pursued her dream of becoming a nurse to allow her to do what she wanted to do most, give back to her new country," Biden said Friday. "If there are any angels in heaven ... having spent a lot of time in the ICU, they're all nurses—male and female. Doctors let you live. Nurses make you want to live."

Biden continued on to speak highly of Lindsay including praising her immigrant background and passion for patient care. "During the height of the pandemic, she poured her heart and soul into the work to help patients fight for their lives and to keep her fellow nurses safe," he said. And even with deaths in her own family, "in her pain, she didn’t lose hope."

Lindsay serves as the director of patient care services for critical care at Northwell Health. She noted that her colleagues at Northwell Health cared for at least 200,000 COVID-19 patients. Despite all the work she has done in efforts to stop COVID-19, Lindsay described being honored at the White House by the president as “surreal.”

“I just couldn’t even believe that I was at the White House. I am just so honored and just happy to be here,” Lindsay told Newsday.

As a critical care nurse, Lindsay was responsible for leading a team of nurses in some of the sickest COVID-19 wards at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens, New York. The company she works for, Northwell Health, is not only the largest health care provider in New York but was one of the nation's first epicenters of the pandemic in March 2020.

“I came to this country for the opportunities—not only for myself but to be able to help others. As a nurse, I do everything to care for the sickest patients and lead by example,” Lindsay said. “More than 24 years after becoming a naturalized citizen, I could never have imagined where I am today, at the White House receiving high honors from the president. It’s truly a privilege to be a part of this great nation and I will continue to lead and help those in need.”

Not only will Lindsay be honored nationally with her belongings being placed in the Smithsonian, but New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio also announced that Lindsay would serve as grand marshal of the city’s Hometown Heroes Parade in Manhattan. The parade, on July 7, will honor the city’s frontline workers and those who helped in the fight against coronavirus, according to CBS News.

"It's really a moment to celebrate folks who just, you know, without these folks, New York City wouldn't have made it through. I mean, it's as simple as that. This was the biggest crisis in the history of New York City," de Blasio said on his weekly radio appearance on WNYC.

The parade has been long-awaited after a promise de Blasio made of it last year.

"These are the folks who were the heroes," de Blasio said. "They’re everyday working people. They often don't get the accolades they deserve. Here, we're treating them like, you know, the generals of wars and the astronauts and the champions in different sports. We're giving working people the salute they deserve."

According to CDC Data, more than 157.6M Americans have been fully vaccinated nationwide. As vaccinations continue to be administered, at least 17 states have fully vaccinated more than half of their population.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2038125