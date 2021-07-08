Video shows Texas congressman saying 'chaos and inability to get stuff done' is best GOP strategy

Category: World Published on Thursday, 08 July 2021 00:05 Hits: 1

Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas is something of a racist, Steve King type of Republican. His only “policy” ideas seem to be using taxpayer money to fight against the concept of immigration. Roy is the kind of person who, just days before the Jan. 6 insurrection, made some political theater by calling out fellow GOP candidates for fascistic hypocrisy, only to turn around and vote against setting up a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 coup d’etat attempt at our Nation’s Capitol.

So it is no surprise that the guy who held up a disaster relief bill for no discernible reason other than not liking Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has been caught on tape talking about the Republican policy of being chaos agents and obstructionists. In a video posted online by Lauren Windsor at The Undercurrent, Roy is heard discussing GOP inaction during this infrastructure bill and the strategy they have for scuttling any and all positive improvements to Americans’ lives.

The video purports to include Rick Santorum and Rep. Roy speaking with constituents about the political atmosphere right now and the chances of bipartisan legislation being passed. Roy quickly blames all issues on Speaker Pelosi “taking hard to the left, to AOC, and company,” in regards to the reconciliation bill. Roy proceeds to explain that depending on what comes out of the Senate, he’s not voting for anything. In fact, his job “for the next 18 months,” as the legislative representative from Texas’s 21st District, “is to do everything we can to slow all of that down to get to December of 2022.”

He then explains that the deal going on in the Senate includes Republicans who are “not your conservative warriors.” Roy goes on to frame the battle to pass a meaningful infrastructure bill, while the GOP sits on its hands and offers nothing, a gift from God. “I actually say ‘Thank the Lord—18 more months of chaos and the inability to get stuff done.’ That’s what we want.”

NEW--> GOP Congressman on bipartisanship: We want "18 more months of chaos and the inability to get stuff done" pic.twitter.com/yvsGTNkDGB July 6, 2021

And here’s Chip Roy being a prick on a flight, during a pandemic, because laws apparently don’t apply to him.

