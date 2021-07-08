News roundup: Hitler, Hitler, obstruction, hate, and terrorist-loving Republicans

Category: World Published on Thursday, 08 July 2021 02:15 Hits: 2

In the news today: Shocking absolutely no one, Donald Trump reportedly had high praise for Adolf Hitler. And speaking of Hitler, Majorie Taylor-Greene compares COVID-19 prevention to the Holocaust. Again. Republicans continue to admit that their only goal on infrastructure is to delay and destroy any chance of a deal. Ohio’s Republican governor says it’ll be easy for LGBTQ people to get other health coverage after he screws them over in his budget. Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will soon show his allegiance to terrorists when he announces the Republican members of the select committee investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Some of the things you may have missed:

And from the community:

