Category: World Published on Wednesday, 07 July 2021 12:04 Hits: 2

With the coronavirus pandemic wiping out profits, the Indian hotel industry has been left in a state of total disarray. It will take years for the sector to recover, experts say.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/covid-india-s-luxury-hotels-take-a-massive-beating/a-58188605?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf