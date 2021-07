Category: World Published on Wednesday, 07 July 2021 14:48 Hits: 3

Years after an asylum center video sparked outrage in Germany, a court has fined former guards and a social worker for physically and verbally abusing refugees.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-court-fines-4-in-major-refugee-abuse-case/a-58184913?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf