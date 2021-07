Category: World Published on Wednesday, 07 July 2021 17:03 Hits: 6

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reshuffled his Cabinet after a total of 12 ministers stepped down, including those in charge of health and education.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/india-12-ministers-resign-in-wake-of-covid-19-response/a-58191788?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf