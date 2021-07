Category: World Published on Wednesday, 07 July 2021 17:29 Hits: 8

Taliban fighters have launched an assault on the provincial capital of Qala-e-Naw, their first bid to seize a large city since the US started withdrawing its troops. Meanwhile, Iran hosted surprise peace talks in Tehran.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/taliban-attack-provincial-capital-in-afghanistan-amid-us-pullout/a-58191877?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf