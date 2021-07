Category: World Published on Wednesday, 07 July 2021 09:51 Hits: 2

A group of unidentified individuals attacked the private residenceĀ of Haitian President Jovenel Moise overnight and shot him dead, Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph said in a statement released Wednesday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20210707-haitian-president-jovenel-moise-assassinated-overnight-in-private-residence-interim-pm-s-office