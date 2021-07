Category: World Published on Wednesday, 07 July 2021 10:12 Hits: 2

A French court on Wednesday handed down suspended prison sentences of between four to six months to 11 people who were found guilty of online harassment of a teen for her anti-Islam videos published on social media.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210707-french-court-convicts-11-for-harassing-teen-over-anti-islam-videos