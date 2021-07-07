The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

How Israel's political hodgepodge helped end its contentious citizenship law

How Israel's political hodgepodge helped end its contentious citizenship law A controversial Israeli law barring Palestinians who marry Israeli citizens from obtaining citizenship or residency expired last night after Naftali Bennett, the new Israeli prime minister, failed to gather a majority supporting its extension, due to an extraordinary political jumble, with left voting right and right voting left. FRANCE 24 explains what the law is and the circumstances that led to its expiration.

