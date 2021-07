Category: World Published on Wednesday, 07 July 2021 18:18 Hits: 5

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Wednesday named a new government, with the energy and finance ministers from the previous administration both keeping their jobs, the presidency said.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210707-algeria-s-president-tebboune-announces-new-government