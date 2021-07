Category: World Published on Wednesday, 07 July 2021 18:51 Hits: 4

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's decision to produce uranium metal enriched to 20% purity is solely for peaceful purposes, an Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday, adding that Tehran will reverse its nuclear steps as soon as U.S. sanctions are lifted. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/07/08/iran-says-concern-over-its-enriched-uranium-metal-process-is-unnecessary