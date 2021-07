Category: World Published on Wednesday, 07 July 2021 19:38 Hits: 4

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Taliban fighters in northern Afghanistan last month evicted families and looted and torched their homes in apparent retaliation for cooperating with the Kabul government, Human Rights Watch said on Wednesday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/07/08/taliban-looted-torched-afghan-homes-after-evicting-residents-human-rights-watch