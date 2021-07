Category: World Published on Tuesday, 06 July 2021 20:55 Hits: 0

Paris authorities have been accused in a legal complaint of failing to safeguard the health of people living near Notre-Dame cathedral due to lead pollution from a devastating fire two years ago.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/legal-complaint-over-lead-pollution-from-notre-dame-fire-15167966