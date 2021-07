Category: World Published on Wednesday, 07 July 2021 09:10 Hits: 1

Disneyland Paris, Europe's biggest tourist attraction, on Tuesday apologised to a mother after two members of its security staff ordered her to stop breastfeeding her baby in public.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/disneyland-paris-draws-ire-after-preventing-mother-from-breastfeeding-in-public-15172748