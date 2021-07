Category: World Published on Wednesday, 07 July 2021 14:06 Hits: 2

The world's richest nations must do more to help the poorest countries withstand the "devastating double-blow" of the pandemic and the resulting economic damage, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said Wednesday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/imf-chief-urges-g20-to-prevent--devastating--blow-to-poorest-15174170