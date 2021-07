Category: World Published on Wednesday, 07 July 2021 18:23 Hits: 3

A spate of violence in Haiti could hinder the Caribbean country's response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday, shortly after Haiti's president was assassinated in his home.

