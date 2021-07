Category: World Published on Wednesday, 07 July 2021 19:30 Hits: 4

Spain's health minister warned on Wednesday (Jul 7) that young people can develop severe cases of COVID-19 and asked for their cooperation in taming an infection rate that has more than doubled in a week as the Delta variant tears through unvaccinated younger adults.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/spain-covid-19-youth-infection-rate-increases-15176096