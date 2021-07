Category: World Published on Wednesday, 07 July 2021 16:01 Hits: 4

After originally awarding its $10 billion Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) contract to Microsoft, a decision challenged by Amazon in court, the Pentagon has reneged and now seeks to collaborate with both Amazon and Microsoft on a new cloud contract.

