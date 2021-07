Category: World Published on Wednesday, 07 July 2021 10:05 Hits: 0

The COVID-19 crisis is far from over; in many countries, it is getting worse. By investing in digital technologies now and publishing anonymized data online, policymakers can strengthen their response to the ongoing pandemic, and act quickly when another public-health threat appears.

