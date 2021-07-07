The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Adam Driver on Leos Carax: 'One of the best directors working today'

Category: World Hits: 6

Adam Driver on Leos Carax: 'One of the best directors working today' He's back on the red carpet at Cannes for the third festival in a row. Actor Adam Driver has become something of a fixture on the French Riviera. After the success of "The Dead Don't Die" in 2019 and "BlacKkKlansman" the year before that, the American actor is starring in the festival's opening film, "Annette", alongside France's Marion Cotillard.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/encore/20210707-adam-driver-on-leos-carax-one-of-the-best-directors-working-today

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version