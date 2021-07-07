Adam Driver on Leos Carax: 'One of the best directors working today'

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 07 July 2021 07:28 Hits: 6

He's back on the red carpet at Cannes for the third festival in a row. Actor Adam Driver has become something of a fixture on the French Riviera. After the success of "The Dead Don't Die" in 2019 and "BlacKkKlansman" the year before that, the American actor is starring in the festival's opening film, "Annette", alongside France's Marion Cotillard.

