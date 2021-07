Category: World Published on Monday, 05 July 2021 15:52 Hits: 2

Italy are yet to concede a goal from open play in normal time at Euro 2020 and go into Tuesday's semifinal against Spain as favorites. But, if La Roja are to break them down, then RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo will be key.

