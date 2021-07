Category: World Published on Tuesday, 06 July 2021 12:37 Hits: 2

A clampdown by security forces against pro-democracy protesters in Eswatini has left scores dead. Many factors led to unprecedented violence in Africa's last absolute monarchy. Could this spell the end of that system?

