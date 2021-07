Category: World Published on Tuesday, 06 July 2021 14:29 Hits: 2

Both semifinals and the final of Euro 2020 will take place in front of increased-capacity crowds in London this week, despite the UK's recording of the highest numbers of new COVID-19 cases since January.

