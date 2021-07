Category: World Published on Tuesday, 06 July 2021 14:32 Hits: 2

Many marriages to British Pakistani men come with false promises of improved finances. Some brides' families later find themselves saddled with debt, when the men abandon their wives to return to the UK.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/pakistan-the-ordeal-of-abandoned-wives-left-behind-by-uk-families/a-58177420?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf