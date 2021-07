Category: World Published on Tuesday, 06 July 2021 14:33 Hits: 2

Members of the European Parliament in Strasbourg took their first opportunity to grill Prime Minister Janez Jansa over attacks on press freedom and the rule of law.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/slovenian-prime-minister-janez-jansa-on-the-defensive/a-58178223?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf