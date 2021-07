Category: World Published on Tuesday, 06 July 2021 15:01 Hits: 2

Lebanon's caretaker prime minister says the country is on the verge of a "major catastrophe." Foreign leaders have asked for stable government and reforms.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/lebanon-caretaker-leader-pleads-for-foreign-help-as-crisis-deepens/a-58178758?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf