Published on Tuesday, 06 July 2021

Spain's Cabinet has given the green light to tighter rape laws based on the principle of consent. The move has long been called for by women's rights groups.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/spain-government-approves-bill-to-define-sex-without-consent-as-rape/a-58178985?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf