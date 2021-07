Category: World Published on Tuesday, 06 July 2021 17:38 Hits: 5

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish police said on Tuesday they had arrested three men over the killing of Samuel Luiz, who was beaten to death in the northern city of A Coruna on Saturday in a suspected anti-gay hate crime that sparked mass protests across the country. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/07/07/spanish-police-arrest-three-over-suspected-homophobic-killing