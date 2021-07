Category: World Published on Sunday, 04 July 2021 10:12 Hits: 1

TEHRAN: Iran announced on Sunday (Jul 4) it was reimposing coronavirus restrictions on major cities, as the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant spurs fears of another devastating surge in the nation. After more than a year battling the worst virus outbreak in the Middle East, Iran ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/iran-reimposes-covid-19-restrictions-as-delta-variant-spreads-15153594