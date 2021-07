Category: World Published on Sunday, 04 July 2021 15:38 Hits: 2

Greece's economy would not close again because of the coronavirus pandemic if it was just to protect an unvaccinated minority, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a newspaper interview released on Sunday (Jul 4).

