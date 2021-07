Category: World Published on Sunday, 04 July 2021 21:24 Hits: 2

ARAKAPAS: Cyprus said a deadly forest fire that was the worst to hit the island in decades was close to being brought under control Sunday (Jul 4) after water bombing by Greek and Israeli aircraft. Fanned by strong winds, the fire broke out Saturday afternoon and swept through the southern ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/cyprus-forest-fire-four-people-killed-15153570