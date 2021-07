Category: World Published on Monday, 05 July 2021 05:25 Hits: 1

Getting vaccinated in Australia is like "the Hunger Games" a top health official admitted on Monday (Jul 5), as the country battles scarce supplies during a growing COVID-19 outbreak.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-australians-trapped-vaccine-hunger-games-says-official-15157958