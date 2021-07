Category: World Published on Monday, 05 July 2021 17:50 Hits: 1

ROME: Raffaella Carra, one of Italy's best-loved singers and television presenters, who became almost as famous as a symbol of sexual liberation in Spain and South America as in her own country, died on Monday aged 78. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said Carra, "with her laughter and her ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/cna-lifestyle/lifestyle/raffaella-carra--italian-singer-and-tv-presenter--dies-at-78-15161772