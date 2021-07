Category: World Published on Monday, 05 July 2021 20:35 Hits: 2

Pope Francis was “in good, overall condition, alert" and breathing on his own on Monday (Jul 5), the Vatican said a day after the pontiff underwent a three-hour operation that involved removing half of his colon.

