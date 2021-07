Category: World Published on Monday, 05 July 2021 20:57 Hits: 2

Coronavirus infections in Spain have risen by 32,607 since on Friday (Jul 5), official data showed on Monday (Jul 5), 85 per cent more than the previous weekend's increase as the Delta variant drives a surge among unvaccinated young people.

