Category: World Published on Monday, 05 July 2021 22:31 Hits: 1

A house from which drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman fled as police moved in to arrest him in 2014 will be raffled off, Mexico's government said on Monday (Jul 5).

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/mexico-to-raffle-off-house-owned-by-drug-lord-el-chapo-15162556